AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken and South Aiken each won their first round playoff matches on Thursday night.

The defending 4A state champion Hornets defeated Richland Northeast 19-25, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14, while the Thoroughbreds swept South Pointe 25-14, 25-15, 25-17.

Aiken will host either Blue Ridge or Daniel in the second round on Tuesday. South Aiken will travel to top-seeded Eastside.

The complete bracket can be found here.