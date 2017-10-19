Arrest warrants reveal gruesome details of Aiken County father encouraging toddler to shoot a man

Related Coverage Aiken County man behind bars for giving 3-year-old son loaded handgun that kills one person

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – New details are emerging into a homicide investigation that landed an Aiken County father behind bars.

Albert Davis was denied bond on Thursday morning.

He is charged with murder.

On Tuesday, Davis was arrested after police say he gave his 3-year-old son a gun and told him to “get another man.”

The affidavits obtained by WJBF NewsChannel 6 go into details about the moments leading up to the murder of Timothy Johnson.

Now Johnson’s family is grieving his death and trying to wrap their minds around Davis’ questionable parenting.

Wright is grieving the untimely death of her son. A nightmare no mother wants to ever imagine.

“No matter what he did or how old he got, he was still my baby,” Wright told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

According to the arrest warrants Davis gave his 3-year-old son a loaded weapon.

Davis knowingly encouraged the toddler to shoot Johnson, with the stolen Smith and Wesson 9 mm semiautomatic handgun.

Wright says Davis and Johnson were only acquaintances.

She still can’t believe Davis, as a father, would endanger his son’s life, by giving him a weapon that her son would ultimately end up paying the price for.

“Even though it was a 3-year-old, he’ still alive. He still has his son,” Wright said. “Mines not here anymore.”

Currently, there’s a gospel challenge going around Facebook that was started in honor of Johnson.

It’s one of the ways his family hopes to keep his memory alive.

“That was his favorite song. There was nothing he couldn’t sing., nothing. He used to always say you lost. That was his favorite thing, you lost. I would say I don’t lose, I’m the auntie. He would say you lost, you lost. Now I can actually say I did.” Ingrid Wright, his aunt, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“Just pray for my family,” Wright said.

Davis will appear in court again on Dec. 1, 2017, in Aiken County.

Johnson’s family and friends have organized a vigil for him on Thursday night at the mobile home park in Gloverville, where he was killed.

His funeral is on Tuesday.

