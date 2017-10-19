Emergency management officials prepare for the Great Shakeout

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Emergency Management officials in Augusta and South Carolina are encouraging residents to prepare for the Great Shakeout. Schools and businesses will participate in an earthquake drill at 10:19 am, as part of Earthquake Preparedness Week. Steve Batson, Chief of Staff, and South Carolina Emergency Official says most earthquakes in the South are too small to notice but it’s important to be prepared when they do occur.

“Earthquakes are one of those hazards that we are most concerned about because the damage would be catastrophic if the earthquake was severe. It could also cause the power to go out and water to stop flowing and natural gas lines to break causing buildings to collapse,” Batson says.

There are 10-20 earthquakes in South Carolina each year and In Richmond county, on June 20th a 3.2 earthquake occurred. Emergency officials say you can reduce your chance of injury by dropping where you are and covering your head and neck with your hands.

The drill will only last for a minute. For more tips and guidelines during an earthquake visit earthquakecountry.org/step5