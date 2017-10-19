State auditors criticize The Citadel for a lack of diversity

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – State auditors are criticizing the governing board of South Carolina’s military college for a lack of diversity, secret meetings and being too involved in cadet discipline.

A report on The Citadel was released Wednesday by the Legislative Audit Council.

Greenville Rep. Dwight Loftis had asked auditors last year to determine whether Citadel President John Rosa had too much authority in hiring, cadet discipline and setting salaries.

Rosa says the Charleston school welcomed the review but disagreed with some findings. Rosa notes The Citadel operates differently from other state-supported colleges and universities.

Auditors said a requirement that 11 of The Citadel’s board members be graduates limits diversity opportunities.

Auditors also said the school’s board violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act by not including certain details in its minutes.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/19/2017 7:52:10 AM (GMT -4:00)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s