Woman saved from blood cancer and the hefty bill that would have followed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three generations of women worked together so one of them could win the fight against blood cancer. Shirley Prescott is 79 and spry. So when her health slowed her down it was cause for alarm.

“I didn’t breathe well for like two or three weeks before I would even tell anybody,” said Prescott.

She thought a battle with ant spray was the culprit, but little did Prescott know her breathing problems had nothing to do with her household prevention methods.

“After that they found this tumor that they said was about the size of a tennis ball in my right lung,” she explained to NewsChannel 6.

After ruling out lung cancer, the 79-year-old learned she had Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

She told us, “They drained the fluid off my lung and after that I could breathe much better.”

But that was not the end of her blood cancer. Prescott, a mother, grandmother and even great-grandmother, needed chemotherapy and subsequently, a hairstylist to not only make her look pretty, but also feel good about herself.

“Yes, it was still stressful because we always wanted to see good results from scans,” said Erin Chrisco, her granddaughter. “We always wanted to see her feeling well. We wanted to see her up and about like she always had been. But we kind of fell into what was a new normal for all of us.”

Chrisco works as an oncology nurse, so she never hesitated once with she found out Prescott had trouble breathing.

“There are currently four generations of our family living and she is an integral part of our daily lives,” Chrisco said. “We all live very close to one another here in the Augusta area. We are a close-knit family and this family just doesn’t work without her.”

She and her mother take care of the woman they call the matriarch of the family. So they were relieved to find out from a patient advocate at the hospital that the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society would take care of expenses from cancer treatments.

“When you’re on chemotherapy, especially the type of chemotherapy that she was on, it could have some serious nausea and vomiting as far as side effects go. And those medications to treat nausea are not always cheap.”

That was welcomed news for Prescott too who is on Medicare with high insurance premiums. Now she’s on the go and looking prettier now. But Prescott said she never doubted for a moment that she would beat Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“I’m healed. I’m healed in the name of Jesus. That was all I thought.”

Prescott said she’s very grateful to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She participates in all of their fundraisers and plans to take part in Saturday’s Light the Night Walk at Evans Towne Center Park at 5:00 p.m.