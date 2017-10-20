Aiken man charged for child pornography

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been arrested after authorities found multiple images of child pornography in his possession.

The South Carolina Attorney General says Michael Henry Roberts, 48, was arrested on October 16 on ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Roberts is charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.