Arsenal Tap Room is joins Ana in the kitchen

By Published:

Arsenal Tap Room is joins us in the kitchen in this segment of The Dish.

More about Arsenal Tap Room:
1419 Monte Sano Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
http://www.arsenaltaproom.com/
http://facebook.com/arsenaltaproom

Arsenal Tap Room and Kitchen is a craft beer bar featuring 20+ craft drafts, more than 50 bottles and can, and a variety of appetizers and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. Located in the heart of Historic Summerville, the arsenal tap room offers cozy interior seating, detailed with reclaimed wood tables and bar, and the most inviting beer garden in Augusta.

