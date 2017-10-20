Augusta University unveils new strategic plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University President Doctor Brooks Keel delivered his annual state of the university address on Friday.

During the speech, Dr. Keel unveiled the university’s new strategic plan.

The plan, titled “Beyond Boundaries,” focuses on four main areas: education, research & scholarship, clinical care & outreach and economic development.

It gives four goals for each of those areas.

For Education:

Recruit and support a diverse student body to progress and develop in an environment that prepares them for their future educational, personal, societal and professional endeavors.

Enrich student learning through faculty-led enhancement of our curriculum and delivery within and beyond the classroom.

Strengthen our academic reputation by offering distinctive, high-quality academic programs that leverage our strengths while building enduring relationships with strategic partners.

Recruit, develop, empower and retain diverse and talented educators who contribute to our mission.

For Research & Scholarship:

Enhance discovery and innovation through an interdisciplinary and translational approach to research and scholarship that integrates our programs with partners locally, nationally and internationally.

Foster the development of our faculty, staff and students’ various research and creative endeavors through targeted education, training and mentoring efforts.

Enhance research infrastructure, support services, resources and operational efficiencies, enabling faculty, staff, students and trainees to successfully pursue research, scholarship and creative endeavors.

Align Augusta University priorities, services and policies to specifically enhance retention of faculty engaged in research, scholarship and creativity and to support recruitment of new faculty dedicated to the mission of a high-impact research university.

For Clinical Care & Outreach:

Lead the delivery of innovative, value-based health care with a focus on quality, safety, patient experience and service across the state of Georgia and beyond.

Advance and sustain a culture of performance excellence that maximizes operational and resource stewardship, enhances employee pride and results in outstanding service.

Create the health care workforce of the future through interprofessional collaboration and integration across our clinical, academic and research missions.

Provide the clinical environment necessary to deliver the highest-quality patient care across the health continuum.

For Economic Development:

Expand our academic, public and private partnerships to serve as a catalyst for economic development across the communities we serve.

Positively impact our local and regional communities by engaging in diverse and varied collaborations related to culture, health, knowledge and technology.

Promote service and outreach to advance academic disciplines and professions served by our mission.

Leverage our strategic location to facilitate multidisciplinary cyber-related collaboration to increase economic development and outreach.

If you want to check out the entirety of the plan, you can find it HERE.