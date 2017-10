SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster pledges to sign a Personhood bill and pro-choice supporters are already reacting.

The bill would define a person from contraception, giving the unborn child the same legal protections and rights as all South Carolinians.

A number of senators have already shown their support for the bill.

The bill is in the full judiciary committee and will be taken up as early as January.