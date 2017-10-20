National Teen Driving Safety Week: Car crashes are the #1 cause of teen deaths in the U.S.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week and the AAA foundation for safety wants to send a reminder to teens about distracted driving.

Motor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens in the United States. In 2016 alone, more than 3,500 teens lost their lives in fatal car crashes. AAA is using this week to encourage parents, educators and teens to discuss the dangers of driving impaired and distracted.

“Distracted driving is dangerous for anybody, but it is particularly dangerous for teen drivers because we see that almost 6 out of 10 of their crashes are caused by distraction and oddly enough the number one distraction for teen drivers is having other teen passengers in the car,” says Matt Nasworthy a AAA Spokesperson.

The week also helps to put a focus on preventing tragedies before they occur. Below is a list of tips for parents and teens to start a discussion surrounding distracted driving:

Have conversations early and often about the dangers of underage drinking, impaired driving and driving distracted

Make a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules against these dangerous behaviors

Stay engaged as teens learn to drive and monitor their activity to ensure safety

Teach by example and put safety first by not participating in these activities yourself

TeenDriving.AAA.com also has a variety of tools to help prepare parents and teens for distraction-free driving.