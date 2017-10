RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County school board member is helping to organize an event to get people involved in mentoring and tutoring students.

Doctor Wayne Frazier is behind the Community Fair.

It’s tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the McDuffie Woods Community Center on Old McDuffie Road.

It’s designed to train people who are interested in tutoring students in reading.