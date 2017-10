NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Big announcements out of North Augusta this morning for Riverside Village, the 41-million dollar project that includes a new GreenJackets ballpark.

City leaders also unveiled 2 businesses that will be opening up in right field.

Augusta-based South Bound BBQ and Sweet Water Brewing will have restaurants at the stadium.

A website for the live-work-and-play community was also revealed, you can check it out HERE