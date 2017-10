GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a recent burglary.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 19th, between midnight and 12:30am at the Sterlington Apartment Complex.

If you have any information on the suspect, please contact the Grovetown Department of Public Safety at (706) 863-1212.