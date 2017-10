AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that happened on Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Haynie Drive at 3 p.m. in reference to an injured person.

Upon arrival, investigators found a 19-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound to the eye.

He was taken to AU Medical Center for treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.