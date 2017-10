AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators say a woman accidentally ran over her husband in Aiken County.

It happened in the parking lot of Satcher Ford in Aiken.

The deputy coroner says Lorne Vincent was with his wife at the dealership to get their vehicle serviced.

He says Vincent got out of the car to go inside, and when he walked in front of the car, his wife accidentally stepped on the accelerator.

Vincent died a short time later at the hospital.