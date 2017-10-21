CSRA brings light to the darkness of cancer

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The CSRA lit the evening sky as survivors of blood cancer and their supporters reflected on the illness. Light the Night took place at Evans Towne Center Park. The event brought together those impacted by leukemia and lymphoma to raise awareness and money for the cancers. Dean Beasley said he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2001. He said funds from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society went towards a drug that helped save his life.

“When I had the lymphoma come up in my neck in the lymph node it was a new drug called Rituxan that they were able to use on me. And I was on the Rituxan for approximately nine years,” Beasley said. “I was taken off of it a couple of years ago because they felt like even though it’s not cured it’s under control.”

The event concluded with survivors and others impacted sharing their stories and a walk.