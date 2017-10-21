FFN: Week 10

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week ten of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games
- Aquinas 24, Washington-Wilkes 8
- Greenbrier 20, Evans 52
- Cross Creek 14, Thomson 44
- Baldwin 14, Burke County 32
- ARC 17, Hephzibah 0
- Glenn Hills 42, Westside 20
- Butler 28, Laney 34 OT
- Greene County 15, Lincoln County 44
SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games
- Williston-Elko 32, Blackville-Hilda 10
- Batesburg-Leesville 27, Silver Bluff 20
- North Augusta 53, Midland Valley 8
- Dreher 34, Aiken 16
- Keenan 20, Fox Creek 28
SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21, Barnwell 0
- Westfield 14, Augusta Prep 35
SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more
- Top 5 plays of the week
- Laney band
Other scores:
- Lakeside 7, Heritage 49
- Vidalia 14, Swainsboro 0
- Josey 0, Screven County 42
- Johnson County 28, ECI 48
- Allendale-Fairfax 12, Calhoun County 13
- Wagener-Salley 28, Denmark-Olar 14
- Columbia 28, McCormick 2
- Estill 0, Ridge Spring-Monetta 46
- South Aiken 28, Airport 14
- Strom Thurmond 52, Pelion 14