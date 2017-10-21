FFN: Week 10

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week ten of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games

  • Aquinas 24, Washington-Wilkes 8
  • Greenbrier 20, Evans 52
  • Cross Creek 14, Thomson 44
  • Baldwin 14, Burke County 32
  • ARC 17, Hephzibah 0
  • Glenn Hills 42, Westside 20
  • Butler 28, Laney 34 OT
  • Greene County 15, Lincoln County 44

SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games

  • Williston-Elko 32, Blackville-Hilda 10
  • Batesburg-Leesville 27, Silver Bluff 20
  • North Augusta 53, Midland Valley 8
  • Dreher 34, Aiken 16
  • Keenan 20, Fox Creek 28

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more

  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21, Barnwell 0
  • Westfield 14, Augusta Prep 35

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • Laney band

Other scores:

  • Lakeside 7, Heritage 49
  • Vidalia 14, Swainsboro 0
  • Josey 0, Screven County 42
  • Johnson County 28, ECI 48
  • Allendale-Fairfax 12, Calhoun County 13
  • Wagener-Salley 28, Denmark-Olar 14
  • Columbia 28, McCormick 2
  • Estill 0, Ridge Spring-Monetta 46
  • South Aiken 28, Airport 14
  • Strom Thurmond 52, Pelion 14

