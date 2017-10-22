At least 4 dogs found abandoned by dumpsters in Augusta in less than 3 months

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Coverage you can count on is taking a deeper look into reports of dumping and abandoning dogs. Those acts are becoming more and more prevalent in the Garden City. Just this past week, two were found near trash piles.

And in less than 4 months, at least 4 dogs have been rescued from dump sites in Augusta by one non-profit. But the woman overseeing the mission to the save dogs believes there are still more out there.

“I have no idea why anyone would dump any kind of animal. No animal deserves this,” Lauren Romero who found one of the two abandoned dogs told me.

Romero works near Interstate Parkway and drives into Conway Cul-De-Sac, also a frequent dump site, at least every other day to make sure there are no abandoned animals. Thursday, though, she found more than piles of trash.

“I came up here, and I noticed there was a kennel right here. I found the dog. He just kind of walked out of the woods as soon as I walked over here to this kennel. He was happy to be found, and I wish I could have loved on him, but he was… nasty,” Romero said.

The other puppy, Ariel, is 9 weeks old. She was found next to a dumpster off of Lumpkin Road Tuesday. “In a crate that was too small for her, and she is tiny,” Robin Mitchell, Founder of Saving the Chain Dogs, said. “She was covered in feces and urine, and the crate was covered in feces and urine.”

Mitchell believes Ariel is in decent health besides being underweight, but Phoenix has a different story. “His back, right leg he is limping on, so I feel that is a previous injury. His tail has been cut in half and missing,” Mitchell explained. “What is left of the tail is so crinkled up, it appears to have been beaten with a mallet.”

Both dogs are in temporary foster homes until they are shipped to a rescue in New York, where animal laws are more strict.

“There is of course anti-tethering, which we are just now working on here. There’s spay and neutering laws, ordinances for breeding, then of course, breeding licenses,” Mitchell said. She is working hand-in hand with Aiken’s animal control, and she helped pass the anti-tethering ordinance there this year.

She said it is crucial stricter ordinances are developed and enforced in the CSRA.

“We are going to start finding them dead in these crates,” Mitchell told me.

It’s going to take a community effort to fix this problem. If you pass dump sites, it’s never a bad idea to check and make sure no furry friends are trapped.

Also, there is a huge need for foster homes. Contact Saving the Chain Dogs if you are interested in temporarily housing a dog: https://www.facebook.com/savingthechaindogs/