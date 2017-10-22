Greenbrier prepares for final trip to Elite 8 under head coach Garrett Black

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — The Greenbrier softball team is preparing for its final trip to the Elite 8 under the only head coach in school history.

Last month, Garrett Black announced his decision to retire following the season without knowing if his team would even be back in the playoffs. Well, the Wolfpack reached the postseason the 22nd time in his 22 seasons as head coach, and with a sweep of Lee County on Wednesday, Greenbrier is heading back to the Elite Eight in Columbus, Ga. for the 18th time.

Make no mistake, the Wolfpack are going to Columbus with their sights set on what would be the third state title in school history, but even getting back to this point is a special accomplishment.

“It’s not just our last ride, it’s his last ride too,” senior pitcher, Beth Romanowski, said. “It’s not only for us anymore, we’re sending him out with us.”

“It’s very special,” Black’s daughter and junior infielder, Carsyn Black, said. “It means a lot to both of us. After the Lee County game we hugged each other and cried. It’s very special and really exciting.”

“It’s very special and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it,” Garrett Black said. “This is a special group of kids. A group I’ll never forget. I’m just very proud of them.”

Greenbrier’s first game of the double elimination tournament is Thursday at 11 a.m. against Cambridge.

Evans and Harlem also reached the Elite 8.

For the complete brackets, please click here.