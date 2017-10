(ABC NEWS) – Justin Timberlake will be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LII halftime show next year, it was announced Sunday.

The singer, 36, tweeted the news along with a video featuring Jimmy Fallon.

“I DO have the time. Half the time…#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight,” Timberlake wrote.

Simultaneously, the NFL tweeted an image promoting the show.

The Super Bowl takes place on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.