KFC Twitter follows 11 Herbs and Spices, intrigues internet

ASSOCIATED PRESS Published:
FILE - This April 18, 2011 file photo shows a KFC restaurant in Mountain View, Calif. KFC said Friday, April 7, 2017, that it will stop serving chickens raised with certain antibiotics. The fried chicken chain said the change will be completed by the end of next year at its more than 4,000 restaurants in the U.S.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Twitter user has earned kudos online for discovering a subtle message on KFC’s account.

The KFC account follows just 11 users; five of them are former members of the Spice Girls and the other six are men named Herb, including Green Bay Packers cornerback Herb Waters and music legend Herb Alpert. It adds up to 11 herbs and spices, part of the famous secret recipe KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders touted for his fried chicken.

The connection was noticed on Twitter by a user who goes by “Edge.” His tweet about it has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on the platform.

KFC tells The Associated Press it has been following the 11 Herbs and Spices for about a month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s