Augusta downs Limestone 3-1 for cancer awareness match

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Augusta University Athletics) – Hosting their annual Pink Out volleyball match to raise support for the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, the Jaguars won their fourth-straight match on Monday night with a 3-1 non-conference victory over the Limestone Saints in Christenberry Fieldhouse.

Augusta’s win moved the team to 15-10 overall, while Limestone slid to 5-12.

Junior Blair Bolton had 18 kills to lead all Jaguars, while junior Savanna Gonzales recorded 16 and junior McKenzey Beck 12. Beck added a team-best 23 assists and 14 digs for her 11thtriple-double of the season. Freshman Holland Martin dug 27 shots and had five assists, while sophomore Payton Murchiecarded 16 assists and six digs.

Augusta posted a .209 hitting percentage to Limestone’s .189, with each team blocking six shots.

AU rolled to a 5-0 start in set one, but the Saints survived the run and found themselves in an 18-17 rally at a timeout. The set was tied 22-all, when Limestone rolled to a 25-23 win.

The Jags prevailed 25-16 in set two and went on to win 25-18 in the third. Up 9-3 in the fourth set, Augusta let Limestone take the scoreboard 15-13. AU turned the momentum and stole a 17-16 score on a solo block from Gonzales and ended the night with a 25-19 set-four win.

Augusta heads to Carrollton, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 28 to face Montevallo (3:00 p.m.) for a neutral-site match and West Georgia (5:00 p.m.) on their home floor.