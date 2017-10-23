Augusta Fire wants tax hike and its own lawyer

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) At a budget work session Monday, Augusta Commissioners did not discuss the proposal to increase the fire services tax in next year’s budget.

The increase would bring in a million and a half dollars and raise the tax bill on a 100 thousand dollar house by almost 18 dollars.

Meanwhile.. the administrator is -reviewing- a request from the Chief to reassign law department attorney Jody Smitherman to a full time position at the Fire Department.

Never in the history of the fire department have a designated attorney why do we need it down we’re manufacturing reasons why the only thing it’s doing is costing the taxpayers more and more dollars because it’s convenient for us that’s gotta stop sooner or later,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

A city spokesman says the fire department will face legal challenges after Commissioners voted earlier this month to request the state designate Augusta as the zone provider for ambulance service, instead of Gold Cross.