AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Technical College will host a job fair Tuesday, Oct.24.

The school is accepting applications from candidates interested in working days, nights or Saturdays at the Augusta, Thomson, Grovetown, and Waynesboro campuses.

The fair will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Information Technology Center.

Candidates are asked to bring resumes and unofficial transcripts.