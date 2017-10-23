Fatal crash in Saluda Co.

SALUDA Co., S.C. (WJBF) – According to South Carolina Highway Patrol a fatal crash happened Sunday night at 11:10 p.m. on Spann Road near Ridge Spring Road, in Saluda Co.

It was single-vehicle crashes were a 23-year-old driver was traveling north and crossed the center line then the left side of the roadway.

The driver hit a ditch overturned and hit a tree.

The 23-year-old driver was entrapped and had to be mechanically removed from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead and the driver’s name will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

The crash is currently under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

