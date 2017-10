CSRA (WJBF) – Local law enforcement wants to warn parents and guardians to be careful while out trick or treating.

Just remember the word ‘safe’.

Wear short and safe costumes.

Also, make sure kids stay in a group and do not walk alone.

Fasten reflectors to costumes so children are easy to spot.

And always examine candy and treats before eating them.

The best recommended time to trick or treat is generally around 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.