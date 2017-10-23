Man caught on surveillance camera using a stolen credit card while wearing a fur

RICHMOND, Co. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sherriff’s Office needs your help in finding a man captured on surveillance camera using a stolen credit card at Africionado’s on 307 8th Street.

According to a release, a  purse containing the credit card was stolen just a few minutes prior, at Joe’s Underground Café, which is located at 144 8th Street.

If you have any information concerning the suspect please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Property Crimes Division at, (706) 821-1056 or (706) 821-1080.

