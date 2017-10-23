NETFLIX: What’s coming and leaving in November

Here is a list of what is coming and leaving Netflix in November.
Avail. 11/1/17
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
Avail. 11/2/17
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/3/17
Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/4/17
Williams
Avail. 11/5/17
The Homesman
The Veil
Avail. 11/6/17
The Dinner
Avail. 11/7/17
Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Ground
P. King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Journey Is the Destination
Avail. 11/10/17
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lady Dynamite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mea Culpa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Killer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/12/17
Long Time Running
Avail. 11/13/17
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Avail. 11/14/17
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hickok
Avail. 11/15/17
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Avail. 11/16/17
9
Avail. 11/17/17
A Christmas Prince — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Longmire: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s The Punisher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mudbound — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/20/17
Piranha
Avail. 11/21/17
Beat Bugs: All Together Now — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saving Capitalism — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Case for Christ
Avail. 11/22/17
Cherry Pop
Godless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby
Tracers
Avail. 11/23/17
Deep
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/24/17
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontier: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/27/17
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
Avail. 11/28/17
Glitch: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Morning Call: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen Of Spain
Avail. 11/29/17
Guerra De Idolos: Season 1
Avail. 11/30/17
The Details
Winning
LAST CALL
Leaving 11/1/17
Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta
Leaving 11/3/17
Do I Sound Gay?
Leaving 11/5/17
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High
Leaving 11/8/17
The Heartbreak Kid
Leaving 11/11/17
Goosebumps
Leaving 11/13/17
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving 11/15/17
Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here
Leaving 11/16/17
Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
The Break-Up
Leaving 11/17/17
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know
Leaving 11/22/17
The Warlords
Leaving 11/25/17
Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 11/30/17
Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler