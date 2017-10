SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina State Fair is all wrapped up and some of the numbers are surprising.

According to the state newspaper… it had lower than expected turnout.

The numbers were even lower than they were in 2015 when Columbia had historic flooding.

In total, about 427,000 people came out to eat, check out rides, and enjoy exhibits.

I was about 37,000 less than last year, in 2016 which was one of the biggest turnouts in fair history.