The Teal Pumpkin Project launches in the CSRA

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Halloween is right around the corner and when you’re out trick-or-treating with your kids you’ll likely see carved or colorfully painted pumpkins. But some of them will be a certain color for a very good reason.

A teal pumpkin is the sign that it’s safe for kids with food allergies to trick-or-treat at the home. For parents, it gives them a safe, fun way to take their kids trick or treating.

“Food allergies can occur within the first two minutes of eating food or within the first 2 hours,” said Dr. Carol Tarver, Chair of Pediatrics at Doctors Hospital.

According the experts, 1 out of 13 kids are allergic to the candy that is commonly passed out to children during Halloween. But by using or creating a teal pumpkin and placing it in front of your house it makes Halloween safe and fun for everyone.

“What families can do is they can paint a pumpkin teal colored or they can download from the website about the teal pumpkin project they can download a poster and post it in their door to let their neighbors know that they support the teal pumpkin project which is to promote food allergy awareness,” said Dr. Carol Tarver, Chair of Pediatrics at Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Carol Tarver says most food reactions come from kids just eating whatever times like Halloween.

“Most severe reactions do cause swelling of the tongue and of the uvula and at can compromise the airway,” said Dr. Carol Tarver, Chair of Pediatrics at Doctors Hospital.

If you see a teal pumpkin in your neighborhood, it means that they have more than candy– but toys, small gifts, and more!

“I also read that one family put out the non-candy and that actually was a bigger hit than the candy itself so you may end of having all of your toys gone and not your candy,” said Dr. Carol Tarver, Chair of Pediatrics at Doctors Hospital.

