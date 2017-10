AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Vietnam War Veteran and author, Tim O’Brien will speak with students at the University of South Carolina Aiken, Tuesday, Oct. 23.

It will be a part of a lecture series that will begin at 7:30 p.m. on campus at the Etherredge Center.

Tim O’Brien served in the United States Army and fought in Vietnam.

When he returned home, he studied intermittently at Harvard and worked for the Washington Post.

The event is free and open to the public.