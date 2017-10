(WJBF) – Commissioners did not discuss the proposal to increase the fire services tax in next year’s budget.

That increase would bring in an extra one and a half million dollars, and raise the tax bill on a $100,000 home by almost $18.00.

Meanwhile, the administrator is reviewing a request from the fire chief.

The department wants to reassign Law Department Attorney, Jody Smitherman to a full-time position at the department.