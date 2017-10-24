City of Thomson receives $1 million grant to improve infrastructure

THOMSON, Ga.(WJBF)- The city of Thomson has been awarded a $1million grant.

It’s called the Community Development Block Grant, made up of federal HUD money that goes back to the states.

For the first time, Thomson got the $1 million that city leaders say they so desperately need.

“We went for the whole enchilada this time and we were successful,” said City Manager Don Powers.

Now, Powers says it is time to get to work, improving Thomson one section at a time.

“It’s 12 months before you can apply again and there are things that need to be done right now. It’s past time for it to be done,” said Powers.

Working in sections, right now city leaders are focusing their funds on the east side of the city.

“So, this will replace and up-size sewer lines and water lines and storm water pipes that have deteriorated. It will also rehab about four houses,” said Powers.

Doris McColley has lived on the east side of Thomson since 2000.

McColley says she’s excited to see leaders putting money into infrastructure.

“The community could be much better and upgraded in all areas, not just this part but all around in Thomson,” said McColley.

City leaders have the same idea.

They say they’re not just stopping on the east side.

Every year, the city says it will be applying for that grant so the entire Thomson community can be up to par.