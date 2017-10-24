Clinic expansion would have Augusta spending before saving

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The old Traffic Engineering office is no longer needed but cleanup crews were giving it a good washing that’s because it could become the home of an expanded city health clinic.

“It’s a long term investment it’s something we will recoup base on some of the benefits from last year in terms of people taking advantage of the program it’s said employees are taking advantage of it so there is a need to expand,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

The current one is out of space costing about 800 thousand dollars to operate is running out of room so the plan is to spend up to 100 thousand dollars to renovate the traffic engineering office, and another four to 600 thousand dollars to hire medical staff to operate it.

“A lot of the employees utilize the heath care clinic that we have and it’s called preventive maintenance it goes from a cough and you’re trying to prevent it from getting into pneumonia,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

“It’s good that our wellness center has to be expanded it means our employees are taking advantage of that so hopefully in the long run they will benefit health wise and their costs won’t be as great as well, says Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

Commissioners are all for reducing health care costs in the city budget, but at a work session Monday failed to get answers as to whether there’s enough bang for the bucks expanding the health care clinic.

“Is it full could we just increase the hours of operation and not spend four or five hundred thousand dollars,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom who is Chairman of the Finance Committee.

Mayor Davis said he wanted staff to have answers to commission questions about the health care budget by tomorrow morning in front of another workshop city leaders hastily scheduled for this Friday.