AIKEN Co. S.C. (WJBF) – According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, there has been a collision along Pine Log Road at Glenwood Drive.

The accident happened early Tuesday morning at around 6:29 a.m.

As of now, injuries have been reported, but we have no report on the extent of those injuries or how many were involved.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is currently out on the scene and will keep you updated as the story develops.