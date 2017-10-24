Evans softball feeling relaxed approaching first Elite Eight appearance since 2009

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — For the first since in eight years, the Evans Knights are headed to Columbus to play in the GHSA state softball tournament.

“Nobody really expected it at the beginning of the season, and I don’t think the pressure’s there on [the team] and they’re ready to go,” head coach Ricky Beale said at practice Tuesday. “It’s just go, relax and play the way you played all year.”

Evans tore through its regular season schedule, winning its first region title in eight years. Remarkably, the Knights went 27-2 without a single senior on the roster, and they’re feeling relaxed going into the Elite Eight.

“I’m not really nervous, because I feel like when we’re relaxed we play a lot better and if we don’t let our emotions get to us we play like way better,” sophomore Sydney Baker said.

Columbia County foes Greenbrier and Harlem will also be playing for a state title in Columbus. The Bulldogs are the defending 2A state champs and the Wolfpack won it all back in 2014.

“It’s a good feeling cause we know what we’re capable of,” junior Diamond WIlliams said. “And we know we faced Greenbrier before, we’ve faced Harlem, so we know we are where we belong and we know we belong in the Elite Eight.”

Evans plays Pope at 11 a.m. Thursday in Columbus. Greenbrier, Harlem and ECI will also play in the double-elimination state softball tournament. You can find the bracket here.

WJBF Sports will be in Columbus Thursday for local coverage.