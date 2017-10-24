Halloween eye safety

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Speaking of Halloween doctors are warning people about those costume contacts.

Doctors Nadeem Fatteh of the Horizon Eye Center says they could lead to serious problems. He says if you’re wearing non-prescribed contacts as part of your costume you should take them out if they dint feel natural, your eyes start to get red or you can’t see well.

“Contact lenses that you wear day to day are specifically fitted for each patient in terms of precription in terms of the shape and size of them and simply buying a pair of contacts lenses from any Halloween store or just anywhere online and putting them in ever if it’s just for one night is potentially putting your eyes at risk,” said Dr. Nadeem Fatteh, Physician at Horizon Eye Center.

If you notice constant problems with your eyes after 24 to 36 hours. Contact an eye doctor.