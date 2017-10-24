Halloween pedestrian preps are underway

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Halloween can be a night of fun, but it can also be dangerous. Research shows twice as many children are killed while walking on Halloween than any other day.

The numbers are downright scary, when it comes to child pedestrian fatalities and Halloween. And local deputies say it’s important that both children and drivers be aware of their surroundings while trick or treating.

“Halloween is considered one of the most deadliest days of the year,” said Sargent Ray Childress, Traffic Unit for the Columbia County Sheriffs Office.

But Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Director Sergeant Ray Childress says he’s doing everything he can to make sure that doesn’t happen on his watch.

“We make sure that we increased patrols in neighborhoods especially during the peak hours of trick-or-treating which is from 5:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m. ,” said Sargent Ray Childress, Traffic Unit for the Columbia County Sheriffs Office.

Even Trauma surgeons will be on standby, because they know that accidents can happen at any moment during Halloween. Doctor Christopher Hogan of Doctors Hospital says children are not exempt.

“I’ve had several children who’ve been kit by cars and unfortunately it’s a terrible situation for the person that’s in the car to because it’s very emotional for them, the kids unfortunately don’t always have the awareness the car is coming and so they don’t to stop or they’re more focused on whatever they’re going after,” said Christopher Hogan, Trauma Medical Director at Doctors Hospital.

“If an accident does occur you wanna make sure that you stay there , you wanna make sure the first thing that you do is render aid to the child, let the child know that they are going to be okay,” said Sargent Ray Childress, Traffic Unit for the Columbia County Sheriffs Office.

Sheriffs and deputies will be on call all night for Halloween to make sure that parents, are looking left, right, and left again before making their way across the crosswalk.

“If you’ve got your phone out and you’re paying attention to your phone you’re not paying attention to your children and that’s when are accident can occur,” said Sargent Ray Childress, Traffic Unit for the Columbia County Sheriffs Office.

“The cars just don’t give into the person and the person always loses,” said Christopher Hogan, Trauma Medical Director at Doctors Hospital.

Deputies want to encourage parents to -make sure- your kids costume fits properly because you dont’ want them to trip and fall in the road