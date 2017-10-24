JENNIE: Caring for Aging Parents

TELEVISION PARK–

Caring for an aging parent or spouse can be tough. Families are often encouraged to have “the talk” about elderly care, and have a plan, EARLY.

Someone who knows all about that is Claire Russell, the President and CEO of Family Care, Inc. Her private home care and consulting company has served eastern Georgia for more than 20 years.

And you can get help navigating the waters at the WJBF Caring for Aging Parents Expo.

Claire will be there, along with other experts from healthcare, legal advisors, Alzheimer’s Disease specialists, and more.

WJBF’S Caring for Aging Parents Expo is coming up Saturday, November 4, 2017, 9am -1pm at First Baptist Church of Augusta on Walton Way Extension.

The event focuses on a range of topics including estate and will planning, how to make homes safer for seniors, the warning signs of dementia, and financing for elderly health care needs.

The featured speaker for this year’s event is Gloria Garner, who leads the audiology program at University Health Care System.

The event is from 9am -1pm and sponsors include AARP, The Smith Law Firm, University Healthcare System, Southern Siding, and Family Care, Inc.