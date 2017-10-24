JENNIE: Spooky to be Hungry

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Throughout October, Golden Harvest Food Bank and its community supporters will be raising food and funds through the 25th annual “It’s Spooky to be Hungry” drive.

Coordinators are in place at participating schools, residential neighborhoods or businesses.

You may have already seen the orange spooky bags for nonperishable food items. The “It’s Spooky to be Hungry” campaign helps collect food and money in neighborhoods and businesses across the CSRA for families in need.

You can always give food at the Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta on Commerce Drive and the Aiken location on Capital Drive.

The  collection days are October 21 through 29th.

Christina Alexander is with the Golden Harvest Food Bank. She explains how this is a huge event for the local food pantries and the soup kitchen.

