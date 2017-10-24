Local pumpkin patch benefits hurricane victims

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in North Augusta is giving back during its annual fall pumpkin patch.

In addition to focusing on local charities and missionaries in Ecuador, they’re also help those impacted by the hurricanes in Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico.

“We’ve been doing this for over 20 years. It started with a need for a new organ so we decided to sell some pumpkins and see if we can raise some money that way. Then one of our members had a friend of hers that did it down in South Charleston and so we tried it and it became a hit. People have been coming here for generations now bringing their kids, and their kid’s kids. Everybody wants to get their pumpkins from the pumpkin patch because its so much fun just walking around. I mean look all around, we got pumpkins everywhere, and the decorated pumpkins,” said Joe Zeller, St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.

The pumpkin patch at St. Bartholomew runs thru Saturday, October 28th.

