Local university combats abusive relationships among college students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– One in three women and one in four men will experience relationship violence at some point in their lifetime. One Love’s workshop works with students to educate and activate campus communities to change these statistics.

Each year, there are at least 1200 deaths due to relationship violence– that’s more than three each day. And college students are not immune.

“Definitely social media-wise because I will see friends post about their relationships, but in reality, they will tell me about all of their hardships and what is really going on behind that picture,” Michaela Soler, an AUgusta University student who helped with the event, said.

Attendees watched a video called “Escalation” that paints a picture of a college relationship, from the euphoric beginning to a traumatic ending.

“There’s some recognition in our culture right now that domestic violence, dating violence, and even sexual harassment is very much so under reported,” Allison Foley, Head of the Domestic Violence Board at AU, told me.

Foley believes if dating and domestic violence were included in the “Me Too” movement, which focused solely on sexual violence, even more people would have spoken out. “We frequently hear our practitioners, our students, or friends talk about experiencing things in their relationships that they are uncomfortable with, but they wouldn’t call it abuse,” Foley explained.

She said some of those things, though, are warning signs of physical violence. “Emotional abuse like belittling, such as “Oh, you look bad in those clothes,” so that makes the person believe the negative image about themselves and makes them more dependent on the abusive partner,” Soler explained.

She also said that control and jealousy are also warning signs.

“At the end of the video, they stream faces, like hundreds of people who have died, so just those deaths and those faces make this so real, especially to college students,” Soler explained.