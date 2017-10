SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office is accepting applications for those impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

Today, the department will have mobile offices in Bamberg and Barnwell Counties from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

In Bamberg, they will be located at the County Library on Railroad Avenue.

In Barnwell, they will be at the city hall council chambers on Main Street.

The program offers assistance in housing for those impacted by the 2016 storm.