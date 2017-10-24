South Carolina Governor candidate Catherine Templeton campaigns in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The race to replace South Carolina Governor Henry McMcaster is heating up.

While McMaster drums up support to serve another term, several candidates are vying for the job.

On Tuesday, Republican candidate and former Secretary of Labor Catherine Templeton addressed the Aiken Republican Club.

Templeton was part of former Governor Nikki Haley’s cabinet.

Says she’s ready to get back to Columbia and start cutting government spending from the inside.

“If we elect you to be in charge of our money, you don’t get to take any for yourself,” said Templeton.

Changing the laws in South Carolina is not a new gig for Templeton.

The attorney and former state labor secretary has years of fighting labor unions and keeping jobs in the Palmetto State under her belt.

She says she’s eager to tackle the issues of unemployment with education.

“If we could take all the administration off of our teachers and let them teach and then train the leaders in our schools. They have to be trained every year to keep their certification. What if we trained them like a CEO?” Templeton said. “Because when you have a good leader everything is different.”

Under her leadership controversial monuments won’t be taken down, government waste will be put to an end and term-limits could finally be law in South Carolina.

Templeton says the key to a prosperous future is restructuring the government and stopping corruption in its tracks.

“I think it’s pretty simple and do you know in South Carolina that’s not the law. It’s not illegal to be in charge of the budget and then give your own company contracts with the state. It’s phenomenal. So we have to stop that,” she said.

Templeton is facing incumbent Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant and former Democratic Lieutenant Governor Yancey McGill.

