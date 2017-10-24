Augusta, Ga—The Augusta skyline is changing, and fast. Construction crews are quickly building the new Cyber Innovation and Training Center in downtown Augusta.

On Tuesday, NewsChannel 6 asked project managers how the steel beams have gone up so fast.

Crews broke ground on the property at the corner of Reynolds and 11th in late June 2016. Four months later, huge steel beams stretch high into the sky marking the outline of the facility. The building is projected to be finished in a little more than a year from the start of construction—July 2018.

Think about that—a 176,000 sq/ft cyber security center finished faster than it probably took to build your home.

Gene Gurley is the owner of Sunshine Bakery about a block from the construction site that will soon be the Cyber Innovation and Training Center.

“It’s very exciting,” Gurley points out. “Between the Cyber building being built and the hotels being built, everything is just exploding in downtown Augusta right now.”

He has watched the construction during the last four months speed quickly along.

“It’s like a huge erector set they’re putting it up so fast,” Gurley describes.

We also talked to Calvin Rhodes, the Executive Director of the state run Technology Association of Georgia. They are based in Atlanta and are overseeing the construction for the cyber center. Rhodes explains the factors that have contributed to the speed at which it has gone up. He points to two main contributors.

First, he explained the enthusiasm from both city and state governments has helped. The push from Governor Nathan Deal ignited the project and both the city and state permitting divisions have followed suit by fast-tracking the construction permits.

Second, the architectural firm on the project is experienced with this kind of construction. They came to the table with a prototype already in place. This plan included using steel instead of concrete for the skeleton of the building. Rhodes says this provided more flexibility with design.

Russell McDowell enjoys eating at downtown spots on his lunch break. He, like others, thinks the Cyber Innovation and Training Center will enhance the area.

“I think it’s going to bring a lot of people and it’s going to boost the economy,” says McDowell. “Hopefully it will brighten and liven up downtown.”

Gurley hopes the area is invigorated and says his business depends on it.

“Sunshine Bakery has been here 71 years in the same location. I took it over January to keep it going, it was going to close. This is a big thing for Augusta to keep as well.”

Gurley says he has already seen a boost in sales from construction workers coming in for a bite when taking a break from building the cyber building.