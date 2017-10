TAMPA (WJBF) – Police in Tampa is urging residents in one neighborhood to remain vigilant after three people were killed over an 11 day period.

Officials say the shootings are related but have not called the suspect a serial killer.

At a community meeting held last night, investigators still said the only lead they have is a grainy video of a person walking in the area of the first shooting.

Police have since beefed up patrols in the area.