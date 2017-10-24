Tiger Woods expected to make a plea deal at a DUI hearing in FL

By Published: Updated:
This image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida said Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. (Palm Beach County Sheriuff's office via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)/ (WFLA)/(WJBF) — Tiger Woods is expected to make a plea deal at a DUI hearing in Palm Beach County on Friday.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed. No reason was given for the change.

The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving.

Dash cam video image of Tiger Woods’ arrest on suspicion of DUI – May 29, 2017

Woods was arrested May 29 when officers found him unconscious in his parked Mercedes-Benz. A toxicology report showed he had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers, a sleep drug and an anti-anxiety drug but no alcohol in his system.

In the diversion program, Woods would spend a year on probation, pay a $250 fine and attend DUI school along with other conditions.

Video released by police in Florida shows Tiger Woods after being arrested for DUI – May 29, 2017

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s