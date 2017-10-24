Traffic accident along Mike Padgett Hwy and Tobacco Road

UPDATE: RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Richmond County Dispatchers, there was a traffic accident with injuries at Mike Padgett Highway and Tobacco Road in Augusta.

The accident happened Tuesday morning, a little after 8 a.m.

According to our reporter, a black truck ran a stop light and hit a box-truck.

The driver of the box-truck suffered minor injuries and we have no word on injuries for the box-truck driver.

We have no reports on charges at this time.

We have no reports on charges at this time.

