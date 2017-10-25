4th teen arrested connected to murder case, people in neighborhood say nothing’s changed



AIKEN, SC (WJBF)—This week officers arrested a fourth teen connected to the murder of an Aiken man.

You might remember we told you about this back in September. The Aiken Department of Public Safety reports, 33-year-old Mackenzie Williams was shot and killed at the Paces Run Apartments on Brandt Court.

Wednesday NewsChannel 6 talked to people who live in the neighborhood. None of them wanted to go on camera for safety concerns. One little girl said—“No one wants to get caught snitching.”

There have been more than 430 calls to police from the Paces Run Apartment complex in the last 2 years. Also, more than 130 incident reports filed with Aiken Public Safety from there in the same time period. From those reports, 2 were murders.

One murder happened about a month ago at the end of September. The four people charged in connection with the September 30th incident are teenagers.

Kartel Smith is 19-years-old. He faces charges for Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Police documents also list the gun was stolen.

Larry Thomas is 18-years-old. Earlier this month, officers went to South Aiken High School to arrest him.

Thomas faces a charge of Accessory after the Fact of Murder.

This week, Hampton County officers arrested Erik Albany, who is 17-years-old, and turned him over to Aiken Public Safety. He is charged with Assault and Battery by Mob Resulting in Death.

The 4th teen is charged with Armed Robbery. He is only 15-years-old so his name was not reported.

Wednesday NewsChannel 6 wanted to find out how this year’s numbers compare to last year with regard to young violent offenders. We reached out to the Aiken Department of Public Safety who patrols the city limits and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Both departments tell us they are working on getting us the numbers.

Also on Wednesday, NewsChannel 6 talked to one woman who lives in the Paces Run Apartments who says she feels like the people committing the crimes in her area are getting younger and younger.

Another woman told us she has seen no changes to safety in the neighborhood despite efforts from city leaders. The first week of October, Aiken city leaders sent a letter to the management company for the Paces Run Apartment complex—Hampton House Apartments Housing Management Inc. The letter sent on the city’s letter head, asked the company to do something about their dangerous neighborhood. Roughly 3 weeks later, people who live there told NewsChannel 6, they have not noticed any changes.