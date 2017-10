AIKEN Co., S.C. (WJBF) – Dirt will start turning on the new Aiken Public Safety Headquarters.

The official groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the new location, on Beaufort Street Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3:00 p.m.

The Old Food Lion building will undergo a $10 million renovation to accommodate the city’s growing public safety department.

The 40,000 square foot facility will be complete by April 2019.